How Much Disaster Coverage Is Too Much?

When a tornado struck Joplin, Mo., our reporters went down in mass force, sending a constant flow of information to our viewers. The crisis in Joplin is reminiscent of a disaster that happened less than a month ago in Alabama. A tornado ripped through Tuscalossa, Al. killing more than 200 people. From Columbia, Joplin is 250 miles away and Tuscalossa is 475 miles. While the disaster was just as great as what we are seeing in Joplin, our coverage of Tuscaloosa was short and not as extensive.

So what does local news mean to you? Is it mid Missouri, the entire state, or does it stretch further than our state borders? Watch Friday Nights at 6 p.m. as we report your view...of the news.