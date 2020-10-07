How St. Louis police officers are managing their mental health amid current climate

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It's been just over a month since St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon was killed in the line of duty.

From that pain, to protests, to the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of the most violent years in decades, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) has dealt with a lot.

With all that, some people are focusing on one critical part of police reform: officers' mental health.

“They are still grieving,” said Lt. Sally Panzer, of the death of Officer Bohannon, who left behind a wife and three kids.

Lt. Panzer says, whether you are rookie or veteran, losing a colleague comes packed with emotion.

“From grief to anger, to lots of sadness to lots of frustration, lots of questioning like, why? Or even what if? What could I have done better?” she said.

But she says there is risk always inherent in the job.

“We are the ones running towards what is going on, not running away from what's going on. So we don't allow that fear to paralyze us,” said Lt. Panzer.

What has changed, she says is some people's perception of the police. As the nation grapples with police reform, often in the form of protest, officers, she says, may sometimes feel hated.

“I think there has been a shift, there has always been shifts, you just have to roll with it as best you can and just cope, so it doesn't affect you,” she said.

Add to that, the stress of a pandemic and even just officers' personal lives. As the watch commander over the city's northside district, she knows all too well the violence overtaking the city. So, Lt. Panzer has taken it upon herself to take up the mantle of helping manage officers' mental health.

“The old culture is 'Stuff it down, don't talk about it, that makes you weak,' and the new culture is, ‘It’s okay to be sad and it’s okay to be angry,’” she said.

In the last three years, she has been creating crisis response programs, helping with connecting officers with trauma counselors, breaking barriers and stigmas.

“More and more people are reaching out,” Lt. Panzer said.

The goal is to help the officers, but also to help everyone. A recent Department of Justice report focusing on officer mental health and wellness said that officers under stress can lead "to significantly greater probabilities of errors in judgment, compromised performance and injuries."

“We are a team, the community, law enforcement, we want to work with you,” she said.

