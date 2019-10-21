"How to Die in Oregon" Shows at Ragtag Cinema

COLUMBIA - The film "How to Die in Oregon" was sold out at Ragtag Cinema Monday night.

Directed by Peter Richardson, the 2011 Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner was presented at the latest True/False Global Journalist Forum. Viewers watched the documentary and participated in a film discussion regarding assisted suicide.

The film is inspired by Oregon's Death With Dignity Act passed in October of 1997. The act allows residents of Oregon to end their lives with medications provided by physicians. Richardson, in response, documented individuals in their experiences with this law.

Richardson said he knew this documentary would spark a controversial discussion which is why he hosted a question and answer session after the film along with ethicist Bill Bondeson and other guests.