How to Help: Relief Efforts for Joplin
JOPLIN - Multiple individuals and organizations are set up to help the victims of the tornado in Joplin. For ways to help with recovery efforts, check out the links below:
Donations
- National
- The American Red Cross is accepting donations at their website for Missouri tornado and flood relief, or you can text a donation by texting "REDCROSS" to 90999.
- The United Methodist Committee on Relief is accepting monetary donations for tornado victims through their website.
- The Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief Response is collecting donations through their website.
- State
- The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) is accepting donations through their website for long-term recovery efforts for flood and tornado victims in Missouri.
- Heart of Missouri United Way is accepting monetary donations through their Joplin Tornado Relief Fund. Give by visiting the Joplin Tornado Relief Fund site, calling 573-443-4523, or text "Joplin" to 864833. There is zero overhead and 100 percent of donations will go toward relief efforts.
- Capital City Area Red Cross Telethon for Joplin Victims (573) 644-6440
- Socket is providing free internet access for Joplin. Any residents affected can access the Internet with any username and password when using Socket's local Joplin dial-up number, (417) 206-9992. For more information on setting up the connection call Socket at (800) 762-5383.
- Boone County
- The Columbia Jaycees are collecting donations at Benton Homes between 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. The group plans to deliver donated items Thursday.
- Another drop-off location, in Columbia, 1301 Vandiver Square Ste B, drop off water, non-perishable foods, blankets, clothes, hygiene items, and any other supplies.
- Food and clothing drive at Delta Chi, 501 Turner Avenue, Columbia. More information can be found at their Facebook page.
- D. Rowe's will be collecting bottled water and new hygiene supplies from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday in the lot next to D. Rowe's.
- The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri on Vandiver Drive is accepting any and all donations; food, money, water, blankets, clothes, shovels, rakes, trash bags, and medical supplies, etc.
- A Joplin Disaster Relief Benefit is being held Monday, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Give donations at the door, money is going to the Salvation Army and Red Cross, for a list of performers and more information visit the Facebook page for the event.
- University of Missouri's Veterinary College in Columbia is collecting any extra pet supplies - leashes, food, collars, litter.
- Donations will be accepted at the Columbia Mall on Saturday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. in the Sears parking lot. They will be collecting blankets, pillows, small amounts of clothing, toilet paper, tooth brushes, diapers, bottled water, and factory seal food items. Fry-Wagner Moving Co. has agreed to transport the items to the Salvation Army in Joplin.
- Columbia Realtors asking for gently used tennis shoes, donations accepted for Joplin victims through Friday, at Rockbridge High School, Gentry Middle School and Jefferson Junior High.
- Tangles Salon & First Christian Church in Centralia are taking donations until May 30. Items will be then be delivered to Joplin.
- Socket is accepting non-perishable food, blankets, toiletries and cleaning supplies at their office at 2703 Clark Lane, Columbia, through May 31.
- The Center for Family Policy and Research is collecting donations for infants and children at 1400 Rock Quarry Road, Entrance 6 (northwest corner of the warehouse). Donations can be dropped off between 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. through Friday. Financial contributions are accepted as well, please make checks payable to: CAEYC-MO and write "Joplin" in the subject line. For more information contact Jackie Hawks by phone at (573) 884-3564 or e-mail, Scottjac@missouri.edu. A full list of needed supplies can be found at KOMU's Relief Efforts for Joplin discussion page.
- On Monday, June 6, Tau Kappa Epsilon will be collecting clothing and monetary donations at the Heidelberg Restaurant in downtown Columbia. Drop-offs start at 11 a.m. In addition, on Thursday, June 9, Heidelberg will be donating 10 percent of receipts to the relief effort. More information can be found at the event's Facebook event page.
- Donations can also be dropped off at Blue Ridge Christian Church, 2400 Blue Ridge Road, in Columbia, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Wednesday.
- Donate blood in Columbia. The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday, at South Providence Road.
- Another blood drive is being held at the Academy for Fine Arts, Dorado Drive, in Columbia from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
- Pharmacy students are collecting food, water, toileteries, etc. from 10-4 at Gerbes on Broadway.
- Rock Bridge Bruin Girls are collecting money at school Wednesday-Friday.
- Red Cross Blood Drive 8-2 p.m. Wednesday, May 25th at the Landmark Bank on 801 East Broadway
- A percentage of all sales at Angelo's Pizza and Steak, 4107 S. Providence Rd. on Thursday will be donated to Joplin.
- Callaway County
- In Fulton, emergency officials', "Together for Joplin" group will be collecting bottled water, work gloves and medical supplies at the fire and police stations, and ambulance base from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. through Wednesday.
- Supplies can also be dropped off at the Callaway Christian Church until Wednesday.
- Bush Elementary School in Fulton is collecting donations with their "Fill The Jug for Fulton" campaign. All money collected will go directly to Joplin relief efforts.
- One State. One Missouri. One Mizzou. $15 t-shirts being sold for charity at the University of Missouri Bookstore
- Cole County
- Capital City Red Cross is collecting "emergency relief buckets", a 5 gallon bucket with work and latex gloves, drop-off at 431 East McCarty. Buckets can also be dropped off at the First United Methodist Church on Monroe, Hyvee, JCMG, and Jefferson City New Car Dealers. Telethon (573) 644-6440
- Jefferson City Jaycees will collect donations Tuesday and Wednesday from 9am to 7pm at the Jefferson City Fairgrounds. They plan to collect: diapers (adult and baby), non-perishable food, feminine products, toiletries, batteries, flashlights, bottled water, blankets, cleaning supplies, medical supplies, and large storage containers such as Rubbermaid totes
- Cooper County
- The Isle of Capri Casino and Hotel, Boonville is accepting donations of water, hygiene items, diapers, formula, and canned goods, etc. The drop off location is located in the casino lobby.
- Jasper County
- Joplin Red Cross is in need of donations. Contact them by phone at (417) 624-4411, or e-mail at info@redcross-ozarks.org to find outs specific supplies.
- Monroe County
- In Paris, drop-off donations at Twin Rivers Trading Post, Main Street Gifts, and Claim Care. Find more information at Twin Rivers Trading Post's Facebook page.
- In Paris, drop-off donations at Twin Rivers Trading Post, Main Street Gifts, and Claim Care. Find more information at Twin Rivers Trading Post's Facebook page.
- Pettis County
- In Sedalia, the Wal-Mart parking lot has a tractor trailer from Ditzfield Transfer set up with the help of local radio station, Kix 105.7. Bottled water, infant supplies, toiletries, non-perishable food, batteries, flashlights, and tarps are being collected. They're not accepting clothing at this time. They will be collecting from 2-7 p.m. today and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily until full.
- Pulaski County
- Donations can be dropped off at the Crocker Christian Church. They are accepting non-perishable food items, new with tags clothing and toiletries. Items can be dropped off through Wednesday and will be delivered Thursday.
- Donations can be dropped off at the Crocker Christian Church. They are accepting non-perishable food items, new with tags clothing and toiletries. Items can be dropped off through Wednesday and will be delivered Thursday.
- Randolph County
- Randolph County Red Cross is collecting donations of non-perishable food items, clothing and blankets. All donations can be dropped off at two locations, 119 S. Tannehill and 109 N. Williams Street, in Moberly. More information can be found at the group's Facebook page.
- In Moberly, Mid-Am Building Supply will have a trailer at Rent-N-Go parking lot on North Morley on Wednesday. Drop off any supplies for tornado victims, Mid-Am Building Supply will deliver them to Joplin.
- In Moberly, a blood drive is being organized for Wednesday. The drive will be held in front of Sears on Morely Street, for more details and hours of operation see this website.
Volunteer
- Those wishing to volunteer can start by contacting 211 Missouri. They are organizing volunteer efforts and can be reached at (800) 427-4626.
- Nurses or doctors wanting to volunteer should call (417) 832-9500 to reach the Greater Ozarks chapter of the Red Cross.
- Health professionals wishing to volunteer are asked to register through the Show-Me Response website.
Animal Rescue/Donations
- University of Missouri's Veterinary College in Columbia is collecting any extra pet supplies - leashes, food, collars, litter.
Checking In
- The National Americorp Volunteers set up a national hotline for concerned residents to call and check on loved ones, call (417) 659-5464.
- The American Red Cross also has a site where you can check on the well-being of loved ones.
Additional Information
- A spreadsheet containing drop-off locations throughout the state can be found here.
- Several Facebook pages have been set-up with information on where and what donations are needed in Joplin. Joplin, MO Tornado Recovery and Joplin Volunteer and Outreach Station. Both pages have updated information on what's needed and how to help with relief efforts.
- For more information on how to help out with relief efforts visit MSNBC's website.
Related Stories
More News
Grid
List
WARDSVILLE- Blair Oaks R-II School District is holding bus training event to educate students on bus safety Wednesday morning. ... More >>
in
FULTON - Two boys escaped from the Division of Youth Services in Fulton Tuesday. According to a press release... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- Senator Claire McCaskill stopped at the University of Missouri campus Tuesday as a part of her Your Vote... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Consolidated Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residents that live between Providence Road and Gans... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A man who shot at SWAT officers was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Tuesday for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff at all Missouri government... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Brandon Brill was sentenced to 22 consecutive years Tuesday for killing a Harrisburg coach after he drove into... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There are currently more than 10,000 open jobs in Missouri that require STEM skills and there are not... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri honored 9/11 victims during a wreath laying ceremony Tuesday. To start the ceremony,... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The operators of a Missouri duck boat that sank in July, killing 17 people, say in... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark Police arrested two people Sunday after police found about 20 different identification cards, social security... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is canceling a campaign rally in Missouri as a potentially catastrophic hurricane... More >>
in
Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
(CNN) -- Hurricane Florence has potential to cause "massive damage" to parts of the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States --... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Raleigh, North Carolina at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Florence.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new Columbia hospital is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday at The Broadway in downtown Columbia.... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating the Sept. 11 terror attacks with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Attendance areas may be different for some middle school students depending on where they live when the 2019-2020... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A ruling from the Eighth Circuit Court in St. Louis threatens to shut down abortion services in Planned... More >>
in