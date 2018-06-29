How to Improve Cornstalks Up for Debate Thursday Night

COLUMBIA - Improving corn stalks for feed will be up for discussion at Thursday night's farm forage in Columbia.

It will take place at the MU Beef farm, seven miles south of Columbia. Registration for the event begins at 5 p.m. and an outdoor program starts at 6. Two demonstrations will show ways to improve nutrition from cornstalks and poor-quality hay.