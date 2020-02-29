How to tell if your kid is suffering from a mental illness

1 day 23 hours 49 minutes ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 2:34:08 PM CST February 27, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Source: CNN
By: Kristen Rogers, CNN

(CNN) -- Children's lives may not be as hard as adults' lives, but sometimes their moodiness and sadness are more than just a phase.

Around one in six US youth ages 6 to 17 has a mental, behavioral or developmental disorder such as anxiety, depression or attention-deficit/hyperactive disorder, according to a 2019 report in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

The number of youth struggling with mental disorders such as depression and anxiety has increased by 52% between 2005 and 2017. Recent studies suggest this rise could partly be due to social media use, which has been connected with low self-esteem and cyber-bullying. Suicide rates among the same demographics have been rising since the mid-2000s, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Less than 20% of these youth receive the care they need, meaning many of them likely go into adulthood with undiagnosed mental illness.

Dr. Steven Jewell, director of pediatric psychiatry and psychology at Akron Children's Hospital in Ohio, says these mental disorders need to be diagnosed early so they don't become a lifelong disability or end in suicide attempts.

Despite the prevalence of these disorders, it can be hard for parents to distinguish symptoms from what may be typical angst and volatile moods adolescents exhibit growing up.

"Often, parents are unaware and have not been [educated] about the ways mental health challenges manifest in youth," said Dr. Rebecca Berry, a child psychologist and clinical associate professor in the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at New York University Langone Health.

"It is important for parents to notice whether the behaviors are excessive, cause distress, are consistent and unrelenting and lead to problems in key life areas."

Signs your child is struggling

The most common mental illnesses in youth are anxiety, mood, attention and behavior disorders, according to the CDC. There are several signs a young person could be dealing with one, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, an American mental health organization.

  • Drastic changes in behavior or personality that seem out of control, such as fighting or arguing, can be indicative of a deeper problem. Unexplained weight loss, loss of appetite, frequent vomiting or use of laxatives might indicate a restrictive eating disorder.
  • Going from knowing a child has a robust group of friends to realizing they've become isolated and withdrawn and can't name any friends, can be a sign of depression or anxiety, Jewell said.
  • Difficulty concentrating can be a symptom of general anxiety disorder, which can present as trouble sitting still and can lead to poor performance in school.

"If you've got a kid who's been functioning at a particular level academically, and then all of a sudden begins to drop off and isn't functioning nearly as well as they used to, those are all warning signs that something's going on that needs assessment," Jewell said.

There are other physical signs of mental disorders: Some children with a mental health condition might develop headaches and stomach aches instead of sadness or anxiety, or engage in self-injury, such as cutting or burning oneself.

How to talk to your kids about mental health

Talking about stresses can be difficult and unfamiliar for both parents and children, but it's an important first step, Berry said.

"Having a discussion early on can bring to light some challenging situations, and help a family work together to better understand and address any stressors children are experiencing," she said.

This communication involves dismantling the shame commonly attached to mental health issues, sending the message that they're as acceptable to discuss as physical symptoms such as nausea or headaches.

Reacting negatively -- verbally or with facial expressions that convey disbelief or annoyance -- to what children say can be unpleasant or even hurtful to them, and they could avoid opening up to parents in the future, Berry said.

"Instead, actively listen to their concerns. Show understanding [with phrases such as 'I get this is hard'] and validate their experience of the situation and feelings," she said.

A broad question such as "What's wrong?" can prompt one-word answers that give little information. Inquiries such as how they're getting along with their friends at lunch can get them to open up about more specific areas of their lives, Berry suggested.

Also integral to creating a welcome environment for kids is letting go of the fear and stigma often attached to mental disorders.

Jewell, who often sees families with kids struggling with mental disorders, said sometimes children's concerns about such issues are dismissed "mainly out of fear and anxiety on the part of the parents," or thinking kids don't mean what they're saying or that their concerns aren't as bad as they're making them seem.

"Physical illness is ubiquitous and parents are accepting [that your kid gets sick] as just a part of raising a kid. But when it comes to mental illness, oftentimes the stigma prevents people from recognizing that," Jewell said.

"If you were to ask a parent of a newborn, 'what do you think is the likelihood of your kid getting physically ill between now and their 18th birthday,' they'd laugh at you and say, '100%, of course.' The truth of the matter is that the same is true for mental illness in the same way you think about physical illness."

Taking the next steps

Sometimes a parent may be afraid of a potential diagnosis because of the stigma attached to mental disorders -- parents may see signs of mental illness in their child but don't want to believe or act on them out of fear that their child will be labeled by, or ostracized by, other people in some way, Jewell said.

But if parents think their child is dealing with a mental health issue, having them evaluated by a pediatrician is the first step to take. In addition to a diagnosis, pediatricians can provide specific feedback on how well a child is functioning in school, social and family life, and refer them to a pediatric psychiatrist if needed.

What children are able to process varies depending on their age and maturity, so if they feel they are struggling with something but don't know why, it's important to be patient with them and tease out causal factors over time, Jewell said. Pediatricians come in handy again in this situation, as they can determine what's appropriate for a child at different developmental stages.

Not every family has access to sufficient health services in their area. In 2018, the US Department of Health and Human Services reported that about 111 million people live in "mental health professional shortage" areas.

Some families also lack the funds to support a child with mental illness, but whether you can handle the issue without professional intervention depends on where the child is on the vast spectrum of mental disorders, Jewell said.

Suicidal mindsets require professional intervention, Jewell said. If "you've got a kid who is anxious and depressed and is beginning to show signs of functional impairment ... at that point, extra support from the family may be enough to prevent progression of the illness or even turn it around."

"Sometimes it's just a matter of recognizing that your child is struggling and reaching out to them and listening to what they have to say." It's certainly a first step.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Why do we have a leap year? (Get ready to do some math)
Why do we have a leap year? (Get ready to do some math)
(CNN) -- 2020 is a leap year, which means we get to enjoy a whole extra day of... More >>
23 minutes ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 2:00:00 PM CST February 29, 2020 in News

Police: 1 dead, four injured in Kansas City shooting
Police: 1 dead, four injured in Kansas City shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say one person has been killed and four others injured in a drive-by shooting... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 10:56:04 AM CST February 29, 2020 in News

Tigers host Nebraska and Wichita State in the Mizzou tournament
Tigers host Nebraska and Wichita State in the Mizzou tournament
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Softball returns home for the first time this season and their hosting Nebraska and Wichita State in... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 8:02:00 AM CST February 29, 2020 in Sports

Columbia College highlights black owned businesses in mid-Missouri
Columbia College highlights black owned businesses in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Dozens of Black owned businesses are spending their Saturday at Columbia College in honor of Black History Month.... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 5:00:00 AM CST February 29, 2020 in News

Mobile home fire on Ponderosa Street
Mobile home fire on Ponderosa Street
COLUMBIA - Fire crews responded to a fire at a mobile home on 4001 South Ponderosa Street around 8:15 p.m.... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 9:57:00 PM CST February 28, 2020 in News

Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Columbia
Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Columbia
COLUMBIA - After an early Friday morning hit and run on Paris Road, Hunter Sadler, 23, of Mexico, has died... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 9:22:00 PM CST February 28, 2020 in News

Neighbors react to a Columbia police chase a week later
Neighbors react to a Columbia police chase a week later
COLUMBIA - Those living on Nebo Cemetary Road have mixed reactions to the car chase and officer-involved shooting on February... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 7:38:00 PM CST February 28, 2020 in News

Columbia Police searching for suspect in connection to officer-involved shooting
Columbia Police searching for suspect in connection to officer-involved shooting
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for a suspect involved in a chase and officer-involved shooting on February 20. In... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 4:47:00 PM CST February 28, 2020 in News

Grand jury indicts Joseph Elledge for murder of Mengqi Ji
Grand jury indicts Joseph Elledge for murder of Mengqi Ji
BOONE COUNTY - A Boone County grand jury indicted Joseph Elledge on Friday for first-degree murder for the death of... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 2:37:00 PM CST February 28, 2020 in News

Health officials: flu still a priority over coronavirus in mid-Missouri
Health officials: flu still a priority over coronavirus in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As more coronavirus cases show up overseas, it's making some mid-Missourians a little worried. Direct Travel office... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 2:32:00 PM CST February 28, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Man charged with murder in 1991 Russellville cold case connected to Fulton murder
UPDATE: Man charged with murder in 1991 Russellville cold case connected to Fulton murder
RUSSELLVILLE - The Cole County Prosecutor and Cole County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday the name of the man charged... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 1:24:00 PM CST February 28, 2020 in Top Stories

Lawsuit accuses state of failing in public defender services
Lawsuit accuses state of failing in public defender services
COLUMBIA - A lawsuit filed on Wednesday accuses the state of Missouri of failing to "provide poor people accused of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 11:33:00 AM CST February 28, 2020 in News

Exercise and mental health
Exercise and mental health
It's a proven way to boost your mental health, and it's not another medication. Doctor Frank McGeorge explains exercise... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 10:53:41 AM CST February 28, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Police respond to incident on Paris Road
Police respond to incident on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - Police responded to an incident early this morning on Paris Road, just south of Waco Road. Northbound... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 7:45:00 AM CST February 28, 2020 in News

St. Louis County set to ban domestic violence perpetrators from carrying concealed weapons
St. Louis County set to ban domestic violence perpetrators from carrying concealed weapons
(CNN) -- Domestic violence perpetrators and those with orders of protection against them in St. Louis County, Missouri, will be... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 5:54:00 AM CST February 28, 2020 in News

Stephens College to donate items to Rainbow House
Stephens College to donate items to Rainbow House
COLUMBIA - For the last month, Stephens College has been collecting items for Rainbow House in Columbia, and they'll finally... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 Friday, February 28, 2020 3:45:00 AM CST February 28, 2020 in News

Columbia hosts affordable housing summit
Columbia hosts affordable housing summit
COLUMBIA – Columbia hosted its first affordable housing summit Thursday night. The summit offered residents a chance to learn... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 8:27:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in News

Columbia Police investigating Conley Rd. robbery
Columbia Police investigating Conley Rd. robbery
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery that occurred in the parking lot at Sam's... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 Thursday, February 27, 2020 5:14:00 PM CST February 27, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 52°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 57°
4pm 58°
5pm 56°
6pm 55°