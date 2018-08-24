How you can tackle mold issues in your home

COLUMBIA - Mold can affect just about anyone, often hidden from plain view. It's an issue that can potentially cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to fix.

ServiceMaster of Columbia President Adam Kinser said it's important to tackle mold issues in the home as soon as possible, especially because it can spread so quickly.

On average, Kinser said ServiceMaster receives six to 10 mold-related calls every single week. For the most part, Kinser said calls typically deal with mold issues that are not limited to just one small space.

"Our average call is going to be for a few rooms or maybe one level on a home," Kinser said.

Kinser said it's difficult to pinpoint a specific average cost for mold repairs because cases can be so different from each other. Kinser has done mold remediation cases that cost $500, but they can cost more.

"I've done them at $120,000 or above," Kinser said.

Phil Perkins, who owns several mid-Missouri ServPro shops, said one of the main causes of mold issues can be high humidity, especially in lower levels of the home.

Perkins said there isn't a specific season for mold growth in the home, but he said he sometimes notices a slight uptick in calls in the spring.

Mold remediation companies use standards from the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification or IICRC to determine what needs to be done in different cases.

Both Kinser and Perkins said it's important to keep a close eye on potential mold issues before they spread quickly.

