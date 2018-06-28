Howard County Coroner offers records connected to student's suicide
FAYETTE - The Howard County Coroner's Office has offered to hand over records related to a January inquest over the death of Kenneth Suttner, which the inquest jury ruled a suicide.
Coroner Frank Flaspohler made the offer to a judge Wednesday morning. In October, the judge had ordered the records to be turned over to the Glasgow School District, and the coroner's office initially resisted, prompting a contempt warning from the court.
In a news release Flaspohler said he was worried photographs of Suttner would be included in the records request. Flaspohler said the judge ruled Wednesday the photographs are not to be included. The judge also said he would not hold anyone in contempt pending the resolution of other issues.
“I was very pleased with Judge [Scott] Hayes’ decision this morning,” Flaspohler said in his news release. “We want to cooperate with the court’s order, but the initial decision would have invaded the privacy of Kenny & the Suttner family. I am relieved to know that the photos of Mr. Suttner’s death will not be released to the public.”
At the inquest, the jury found the Glasgow School District had been negligent in preventing bullying against Suttner, contributing to his death by suicide. Harley Branham, a former manager for Suttner when he worked at Dairy Queen, is charged with manslaughter for the alleged bullying she carried out against him.
More News
Grid
List
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a missing 64-year-old woman, on Thursday.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
in
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
in
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
in