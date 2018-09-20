Howard County woman killed in weekend crash

HOWARD COUNTY - One woman died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Highway 5.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a car went off the side of the road just north of Highway 87 and hit a utility pole shortly after 11:30 a.m. Betty Morgan, 52, was the passenger in the car and died at the scene. The driver got minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol report said neither Morgan nor the driver were wearing seat belts at the time.