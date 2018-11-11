HS Rodeo Finals at Fairgrounds

"I try to act like I'm not nervous," said Casey Chasteen. "My way of trying to not be nervous is picture my runs a lot before. I've been picturing them for this past week solid pretty much."

Chasteen, a junior at Columbia's Rock Bridge High School, is third in the overall standings. Not suprising, since saddling up runs in her family.

Casey competed in cutting, goat tying and breakaway roping with her horses, Lucky and Rollie. The top four finalists in each event qualify for the national competition in Springfield, Ill., July 24-30.