HUD allocates nearly $27 million of CARES Act funding to Missouri

MISSOURI- The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced they would allocate almost $27 million to Missouri in an effort to combat evictions in the state, according to a Friday press release.

According to the release, the funds will be used by the state to provide financial assistance to those most impacted by the pandemic. The goal of the funding is to help households that are facing a higher risk of eviction as a result of economic hardship.

"These funds can help households struggling to meet their rental or mortgage obligations to stay afloat as our nation continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic," HUD Secretary Ben Carson said.

Assistance is intended to be dispersed in communities with high job loss rates resulting from the pandemic and places with households facing higher risk of eviction.