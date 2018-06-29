Hudson, Taylor Invited to USA Softball Selection Camp

OKLAHOMA CITY - Former Mizzou softball players Nicole Hudson and Rhea Taylor have been invited to the USA Softball Women's National Team Selection Camp to be held in Oklahoma City, Okla., June 10-12.

Hudson finished her Mizzou career ranking in the school's all-time Top 10 in hits, doubles, at-bats, runs scored and runs batted-in. Hudson is the Tigers' all-time leader in walks with 143. She finished just one home run shy of matching former Mizzou standout Jen Bruck (2005-08) for the school's career home run record of 47. She earned Second Team All-Southeast Region recognition after batting .308 with 16 home runs, 45 RBI and a .692 slugging percentage.

A member of Team USA in 2011 and 2012, Taylor was a three-time All-American for Mizzou in 2008, 2010 and 2011. She was a part of two World Cup Championship performances (2011, 12) for Team USA, also helping the team to a silver medal at the International Softball Federation (ISF) Women's World Championships last year. Taylor was a part of the team's first-place performance at the Pan American Games in 2011.

Hudson and Taylor are two of 32 invitees competing for 17 spots on the national team roster that will be announced June 14.