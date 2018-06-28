Huge Collection of Jefferson's Books Discovered

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A collection of books sat for 130 years in relative anonymity among Washington University's rare books collection. They're not anonymous anymore. The university says it has discovered that those 74 volumes were once part of Thomas Jefferson's personal library, giving it the third-largest collection of Jefferson books.

Officials at the university in St. Louis announced the discovery on Monday and say Monticello scholars have confirmed the books belonged to Jefferson. The books had not been identified by their donor in 1880 as a part of Jefferson's personal collection.

The university says scholars identified several notable books among the 28 titles and 74 volumes, including Aristotle's Politca, likely one of the last books Jefferson read before his death in 1826.