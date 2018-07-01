Huge Government Conference in St. Louis Called Off

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The federal General Services Administration has called off a major conference scheduled for next month at America's Center in St. Louis, meaning the cancellation of 2,500 rooms at 10 downtown hotels.



The move comes after publicity earlier this year about a lavish Las Vegas conference in 2010 that cost taxpayers more than $2,700 per attendee. Several GSA executives lost their jobs and the agency re-wrote rules on conferences.



The GSA had planned to hold GovEnergy at America's Center Aug. 19 through Aug. 22. The conference is an annual energy training workshop and trade show. It canceled the conference on Wednesday.