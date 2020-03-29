Huge sea-life sculptures made from ocean's plastic trash

1 year 7 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 Tuesday, July 31, 2018 5:18:00 AM CDT July 31, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Huge sculptures of sea life are dotted about New Orleans' aquarium and zoo , all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore. There's a great white shark made partly of bottle caps and beach toys and a jellyfish made mostly of cut-up water bottles.

The artwork, part of a project called Washed Ashore : Art to Save the Sea, is the creation of Angela Haseltine Pozzi, who started making the pieces after seeing plastic heaped by the waves onto Oregon's southern coast. Pozzi was in the town of Bandon, where her grandparents had lived, mourning her first husband's death.

"I'd known its beaches all my life," she said. "I went to the ocean to heal and found that the ocean needed healing."

She wants the scale of her creations to make people realize just how much plastic gets into the ocean — and to act on that knowledge. Signs next to each piece suggest simple ways to reduce the problem, such as not using plastic straws, re-using water bottles, and picking up other people's litter.

"Every piece of trash picked up and properly disposed of is a piece that will not cause harm to local environments and animals," states the sign for "Greta the Great White Shark."

Pozzi's aim is art that is "beautiful, and a little horrifying."

An army of volunteers in Oregon — about 10,000 since Pozzi started in 2010 — help her collect, prepare and assemble the beach trash into art. One of their wash-basins for plastic is a bathtub also found on the beach.

She now has more than 70 pieces in three exhibitions currently traveling the U.S., and has requests from overseas. Her work has been displayed at zoos, aquariums and botanical gardens, and she has permanent exhibits at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History and a gallery in Bandon.

The Audubon Aquarium of the Americas is currently showing six sculptures, while one of a puffin is on display at the Audubon Zoo; more pieces will be added to both locations in October.

In addition to the shark and two jellyfish sculptures, there's a walk-through whale ribcage made with bucket lids, bottles, buoys and bait traps; a marlin with a beak made of fishing rods; and percussive "Musical Seaweed." That statue's long leaves include metal and plastic bottle caps strung on wires so they rattle when a leaf is hit lightly.

Robert and Lauryn Geosits of Mandeville, Louisiana, were visiting with their three children.

"This is such a great idea for people to visualize just how much trash is in the ocean," said Lauryn Geosits.

Her husband read from a sign while their baby slept in a stroller and Chelsea, 7, and Preston, 8, searched the shark for the items he named: "There's a toy car bumper, bottle caps, beach toys, a lighter ..."

Asked about the strangest piece she's used, Pozzi said: "When you've processed more than 21 tons of debris into more than 70 pieces of art you've seen pretty much everything."

"One of the most shocking are bleach bottles that have bite marks from fish," Pozzi said.

A fish made entirely of fish-bitten plastic is among the pieces to be added in October.

Most of the pieces coming to New Orleans this fall are on display at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, including a river otter, a seahorse and a clownfish in an anemone.

"We are very sad to see them go, because they've been very successful," said Tynnetta Qaiyim (KY-im), vice president for planning and design at Shedd.

She said the response has been far beyond what she expected, both in the number of pictures patrons have posted on social media and in increased conservation awareness.

Qaiyim had thought the exhibit might be more interesting to coastal residents, but said it also connects Midwesterners to the Great Lakes.

"People are talking about plastics and the Great Lakes and the waterways in a way that we were hoping for but not really sure it would happen," she said.

In New Orleans, the sculptures are in a variety of places and will stay up through April.

"Look! A jellyfish! A jellyfish!" Elliot Harold of Chalmette shouted as he approached a stairway below one of Pozzi's creations.

"It's the only thing he's liked all day," said his grandmother, Gera Mendel.

More News

Grid
List

Morgan County confirms its first COVID-19 case
Morgan County confirms its first COVID-19 case
MORGAN COUNTY - Morgan County Health Center (MCHC) posted to their Facebook page to let residents in the area know... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 9:32:20 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

State representative continues COVID-19 recovery at home
State representative continues COVID-19 recovery at home
JEFFERSON CITY - State Representative Joe Runions is continuing his recovery from COVID-19 at home. On March 20, the... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 6:39:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Maryville judge appointed to Missouri Court of Appeals
Maryville judge appointed to Missouri Court of Appeals
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson is appointing Nodaway County Associate Circuit Judge Doug Thomson of Maryville to the... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 6:05:51 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Fulton church holds drive-in services to fight coronavirus
Fulton church holds drive-in services to fight coronavirus
FULTON (AP) — A church in Fulton held its first drive-in services in its parking lot as it practices social... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 5:55:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Chariton County signs stay-at-home orders after third confirmed COVID-19 case
Chariton County signs stay-at-home orders after third confirmed COVID-19 case
CHARITON COUNTY - As more testing is done, more people are confirmed positive for COVID-19. Chariton County placed a stay-at-home... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 5:24:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

More medical equipment is being sent across the state to help with COVID-19
More medical equipment is being sent across the state to help with COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - More surgical masks, gloves, gowns, face shields and other equipment is being sent to healthcare facilities around... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 4:29:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Hail damage destroys cars and windows around mid-Missouri
Hail damage destroys cars and windows around mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - People in Jefferson City and the surrounding communities woke up to damage that some have never seen... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 4:17:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Coronavirus claims 10th Missouri victim as cases increase
Coronavirus claims 10th Missouri victim as cases increase
O'FALLON (AP) — The death of a person in St. Charles County from the coronavirus is the 10th in Missouri.... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 3:52:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Mexico Middle School
Potential COVID-19 exposure at Mexico Middle School
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A potential exposure of COVID-19 at Mexico Middle School might have occurred the last two days of... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Missouri National Guard mobilized for COVID-19 relief
Missouri National Guard mobilized for COVID-19 relief
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday that the Missouri National Guard would be mobilized to help with the... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 12:31:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Kansas governor orders residents to stay home to curb virus
Kansas governor orders residents to stay home to curb virus
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a statewide order for people to stay at home as... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 12:09:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Locked up: No masks, sanitizer as virus spreads behind bars
Locked up: No masks, sanitizer as virus spreads behind bars
AP — Something was wrong. The chow hall line at New York’s Rikers Island jail had halted. For three hours,... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 12:04:41 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 coverage: More than 10,500 patients tested 838 confirmed positive
Saturday COVID-19 coverage: More than 10,500 patients tested 838 confirmed positive
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 7:55:00 AM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Virus infections top 600,000 worldwide, long fight ahead
Virus infections top 600,000 worldwide, long fight ahead
(AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide topped 600,000 on Saturday as new cases stacked up quickly in... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 7:43:00 AM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

The Eiffel Tower salutes health workers fighting the virus
The Eiffel Tower salutes health workers fighting the virus
PARIS (AP) - Health workers in Paris received a massive show of appreciation thanks to the Eiffel Tower. The... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 11:47:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

States begin to enforce new restrictions for travelers from New York
States begin to enforce new restrictions for travelers from New York
BOSTON (AP) - States are imposing new restrictions for travelers from the New York area, the epicenter for the nation's... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 11:45:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

Greene County begins to epi-link COVID-19 cases
Greene County begins to epi-link COVID-19 cases
GREENE COUNTY - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is "epi-linking" COVID-19 cases. A person's case is epi-linked if they... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 10:46:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 49°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
5am 49°
6am 48°
7am 46°
8am 48°