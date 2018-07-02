Hughes Named Westminster Baseball Coach

FULTON - Former Helias High School administrator, teacher and coach Denny Hughes has been named baseball coach at Westminster College.

Hughes is replacing first-year coach Luke Harrigan, who is leaving Westminster for the head coach position at NCAA Division II Alderson Broaddus College.



Hughes led the Crusader baseball team to a 137-38 record in eight seasons as head coach and guided the team to three consecutive state titles, in 1987, 1988 and 1989. He is familiar with the Westminster program, however, as his son, Danton, is a junior at Westminster and a member of the baseball team.