Hulshof Discusses Farm Bill

Congressman Kenny Hulshof used a dollar bill to demonstrate just how much money farmers keep as a safety net in the case of a disaster. He said for every dollar farmers receive, farmers end up with only a dime to use as a safety net in the case of a disaster.

Hulshof's chamber has just passed the bill, which would provide more financial security for farmers if a disaster were to strike. It will be in the senate's hands when congress resumes. But Hulshof says there has been too much focus on subsidies in the bill.

"Farmers don't want to farm for a government check, farmers want to farm for the market," said Hulshof.

"We have too many people in congress who don't understand what the bill is about," said Congressman Sam Graves.

"The more generations people are removed from the farm, the less understanding they have," said Greg Braunum of the USDA.

That misunderstanding is the reason the congressmen came to speak.

"Folks depend on farmers three times a day, not the economy, but every time they eat," said Braunum.

Farm Bureau representatives back the bill, especially now that they are dealing with the summer heat.

"With temperatures over 100 degrees and no rain would be a great indication of why there is still a need to have a legitimate safety net in place for agriculture, one that's there when it's needed, and one that is there when it's not needed," said Charles Kruse of the Missouri Farm Bureau.

Senator Kit Bond was also on hand to discuss the farm bill with constituents.

Congressman Ike Skelton addressed another topic, asking listeners to keep an open mind about the war in Iraq until the Sept. progress report.