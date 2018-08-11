Hulshof Says He's Moved Past Rejection from University of Missouri

WASHINGTON (AP) - Congressman Kenny Hulshof says he has moved past the rejection of his bid to become president of the University of Missouri system. The Missouri Republican says the experience won't affect his quest for another term in the House. Hulshof was one of three finalists to succeed former president Elson Floyd, who left to become president at Washington State University. Missouri curators initially offered the post to a New Jersey businessman who turned it down. Curators then said they would start the search over and announced Hulshof was no longer a candidate. Hulshof says his lack of administrative experience may have been a factor, and his constituents shouldn't question his commitment to being in Congress. He's actively raising money for re-election next year.