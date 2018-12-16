Hulston Hall Construction Shuts Down Missouri Ave.

COLUMBIA - Beginning Wednesday morning, the north-bound lane of Missouri Avenue, next to Mel Carnahan Quad, will be closed.

Construction on Hulston Hall will shut the road down for approximately two weeks.

This is yet another phase in the summer-long improvement plans on the University of Missouri campus.

Wednesday morning brings the start of four other, smaller, construction projects around Columbia as well.

- Brown Station Road between Monjave Court and Waco Road will be closed from Wednesday, June 11 at 7 a.m until Thursday, June 12 at 4 p.m.

- 10th Street between Broadway and East Ash Street will be closed from Wednesday, June 11 at 7:30 a.m until Thursday, June 12 at 4:30 p.m.

- Trimble Road and Brickton Road will be closed from Wednesday, June 11 at 7 p.m. until Thursday, June 12 at 5 a.m.

- The intersection of Forum Boulevard and Chapel Hill Road will be closed Wednesday morning from 9-11 a.m.

Motorists and non-motorized transportation users are advised to exercise caution when in the construction area and use an alternate route whenever possible.