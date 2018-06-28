Human Finger in Idaho Trout Belongs to Wakeboarder

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A human finger found inside a fish at Idaho's Priest Lake has been traced to a wakeboarder who lost four fingers in an accident more than two months earlier.

Fisherman Nolan Calvin found the finger while he was cleaning the trout in early September. He put it on ice and called the Bonner County, Idaho, sheriff's office.

The Spokesman-Review newspaper reports that detectives were able to get a fingerprint off the severed digit. They matched it to a fingerprint card for a 31-year-old man.

Investigators learned that the man, Hans A. Galassi, lost four fingers from his left hand at the same lake June 21. His hand got caught in the towrope of a boat that was pulling him on a wakeboard.

The three other fingers have not been recovered.