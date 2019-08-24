Human remains are those of Berkeley woman missing 5 months
KINLOCH, Mo. (AP) — Police say human remains found last month in the St. Louis suburb of Kinloch are those of a 25-year-old woman missing since October.
Monica Elaine Sykes of Berkeley went missing in October. Volunteer searchers found human remains in a desolate area of Kinloch on Feb. 4. A cause of death has not been determined.
DNA confirmed the identity.
Police have called a man Sykes was dating a person of interest. The man has been in custody for several weeks on a probation violation. As of Thursday afternoon, no charges have been filed.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY (AP)— Two former state lawmakers have been appointed to the Missouri commission that regulates casinos, fantasy sports... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police and the U.S. Marshals Service have found and taken into custody two people... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A scare over a recent Facebook threat has a neighborhood rethinking the safety of their children. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Forty-five cats, two birds, and three dogs are currently being housed at the Central Humane Society after a... More >>
in
FULTON – Students at Westminster College are getting some high tech help from the school: free iPads and Apple Pencils.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- People in Boone and Callaway Counties have been receiving calls from people saying they need to pay money for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A tweet with video showing what appears to someone throwing something at a downtown church prompted police to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson tweeted about a big campaign announcement on his personal Twitter account Friday. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri’s top election official is firing back after abortion-rights advocates sued him for allegedly impeding... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Prosecutor's Office added new charges to the case of a man accused of stabbing... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Animal control officers, helped by Columbia police, removed dozens of animals from a home on August 21. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Pride is coming to Rose Music Hall Saturday. The free event kicks off at 1 p.m. with... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is encouraging at-risk people to get vaccinated for hepatitis A... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Three months ago today, Jefferson City was hit by a tornado that ran from 54 Highway and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An incident at a Columbia Walmart Thursday afternoon that left shoppers fearing an active threat turned out to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — Abortion-rights advocates on Thursday sued Missouri's top election official, alleging his actions and state laws denied them... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU is offering grief counseling to any student, faculty or staff member after a student died on Wednesday.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri and several other states across the country are combating a shortage of veterinarians who are qualified to... More >>
in