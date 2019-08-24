Human remains are those of Berkeley woman missing 5 months

2 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, March 30 2017 Mar 30, 2017 Thursday, March 30, 2017 3:51:00 PM CDT March 30, 2017 in News
By: The Associated Press

KINLOCH, Mo. (AP) — Police say human remains found last month in the St. Louis suburb of Kinloch are those of a 25-year-old woman missing since October.

Monica Elaine Sykes of Berkeley went missing in October. Volunteer searchers found human remains in a desolate area of Kinloch on Feb. 4. A cause of death has not been determined.

DNA confirmed the identity.

Police have called a man Sykes was dating a person of interest. The man has been in custody for several weeks on a probation violation. As of Thursday afternoon, no charges have been filed.

2 ex-state lawmakers appointed to Missouri Gaming Commission
2 ex-state lawmakers appointed to Missouri Gaming Commission
JEFFERSON CITY (AP)— Two former state lawmakers have been appointed to the Missouri commission that regulates casinos, fantasy sports... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, August 24 2019 Aug 24, 2019 Saturday, August 24, 2019 4:35:00 AM CDT August 24, 2019 in News

Oklahoma fugitives accused of child abuse found in Missouri
Oklahoma fugitives accused of child abuse found in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police and the U.S. Marshals Service have found and taken into custody two people... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 Friday, August 23, 2019 7:22:00 PM CDT August 23, 2019 in News

Neighbors react to Facebook shooting threat arrest
Neighbors react to Facebook shooting threat arrest
JEFFERSON CITY - A scare over a recent Facebook threat has a neighborhood rethinking the safety of their children. ... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 Friday, August 23, 2019 3:43:00 PM CDT August 23, 2019 in News

Central Humane Society is over-crowded after receiving 50 animals at once
Central Humane Society is over-crowded after receiving 50 animals at once
COLUMBIA - Forty-five cats, two birds, and three dogs are currently being housed at the Central Humane Society after a... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 Friday, August 23, 2019 3:36:00 PM CDT August 23, 2019 in News

Westminster Digital Blue program provides students with free technology
Westminster Digital Blue program provides students with free technology
FULTON – Students at Westminster College are getting some high tech help from the school: free iPads and Apple Pencils.... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 Friday, August 23, 2019 2:48:00 PM CDT August 23, 2019 in News

Circuit court reports more jury duty scam calls
Circuit court reports more jury duty scam calls
COLUMBIA- People in Boone and Callaway Counties have been receiving calls from people saying they need to pay money for... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 Friday, August 23, 2019 2:31:00 PM CDT August 23, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Three evicted from apartment amid Columbia church vandalism investigation
UPDATE: Three evicted from apartment amid Columbia church vandalism investigation
COLUMBIA - A tweet with video showing what appears to someone throwing something at a downtown church prompted police to... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 Friday, August 23, 2019 2:18:00 PM CDT August 23, 2019 in News

Gov. Parson teases campaign announcement on Twitter
Gov. Parson teases campaign announcement on Twitter
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson tweeted about a big campaign announcement on his personal Twitter account Friday. ... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 Friday, August 23, 2019 1:19:00 PM CDT August 23, 2019 in News

Missouri election official fires back over abortion lawsuit
Missouri election official fires back over abortion lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri’s top election official is firing back after abortion-rights advocates sued him for allegedly impeding... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 Friday, August 23, 2019 10:47:00 AM CDT August 23, 2019 in News

Charges added to Jefferson City man accused of deadly double stabbing
Charges added to Jefferson City man accused of deadly double stabbing
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Prosecutor's Office added new charges to the case of a man accused of stabbing... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 Friday, August 23, 2019 7:49:00 AM CDT August 23, 2019 in News

Animal control seizes dozens of animals from Columbia home
Animal control seizes dozens of animals from Columbia home
COLUMBIA - Animal control officers, helped by Columbia police, removed dozens of animals from a home on August 21. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 Friday, August 23, 2019 7:06:00 AM CDT August 23, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri Pridefest celebrates 50th anniversary of Stonewall riots
Mid-Missouri Pridefest celebrates 50th anniversary of Stonewall riots
COLUMBIA - Pride is coming to Rose Music Hall Saturday. The free event kicks off at 1 p.m. with... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 Friday, August 23, 2019 4:30:00 AM CDT August 23, 2019 in News

Officials urge vaccinations after state hepatitis outbreak
Officials urge vaccinations after state hepatitis outbreak
COLUMBIA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is encouraging at-risk people to get vaccinated for hepatitis A... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 Thursday, August 22, 2019 9:20:00 PM CDT August 22, 2019 in News

Three months after tornado, Jefferson City still in cleanup process
Three months after tornado, Jefferson City still in cleanup process
JEFFERSON CITY - Three months ago today, Jefferson City was hit by a tornado that ran from 54 Highway and... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 Thursday, August 22, 2019 6:46:00 PM CDT August 22, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Man reported in Walmart scare says shoppers overreacted
UPDATE: Man reported in Walmart scare says shoppers overreacted
COLUMBIA - An incident at a Columbia Walmart Thursday afternoon that left shoppers fearing an active threat turned out to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 Thursday, August 22, 2019 6:05:00 PM CDT August 22, 2019 in News

Critics of Missouri abortion law sue over referendum failure
Critics of Missouri abortion law sue over referendum failure
COLUMBIA (AP) — Abortion-rights advocates on Thursday sued Missouri's top election official, alleging his actions and state laws denied them... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 Thursday, August 22, 2019 4:02:00 PM CDT August 22, 2019 in News

MU to offer grief counseling after student's death
MU to offer grief counseling after student's death
COLUMBIA - MU is offering grief counseling to any student, faculty or staff member after a student died on Wednesday.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 Thursday, August 22, 2019 3:31:00 PM CDT August 22, 2019 in News

Shortage of large animal veterinarians could become health issue
Shortage of large animal veterinarians could become health issue
COLUMBIA - Missouri and several other states across the country are combating a shortage of veterinarians who are qualified to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 Thursday, August 22, 2019 2:30:00 PM CDT August 22, 2019 in News
