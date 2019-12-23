Human remains found, believed to be missing Mexico man Matthew Beauchamp

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Audrain and Callaway county sheriffs' deputies found human remains west of Mokane Saturday morning.

Deputies found the remains during a missing person investigation that has been active for several months. Matthew Beauchamp, of Mexico, has been missing since September 2018, according to a Facebook post by the Audrain County Sheriff's Office.

The post said members of the Audrain County and Callaway County sheriff's offices received a tip Friday about Beauchamp's remains being around County Road 470 near Mokane. The sheriff's offices said they have every reason to believe the remains are those of Beauchamp, but a standard medical assessment will officially identify the remains.

"There is no known threat to public safety at this time and persons of interest regarding this investigation are cooperating with investigators from the Audrain and Callaway County Sheriff’s Offices," authorities said.

It is not clear whether foul play is suspected in Beauchamp's death.

The Audrain County Sheriff's Office opened the investigation on April 16, 2019.