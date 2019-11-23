Human remains found in Nebraska livestock trailer belong to one of Wisconsin brothers

15 hours 45 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 3:49:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in News
By: KSHB

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday the human remains found in a livestock trailer in Nebraska belong to one of two brothers from Wisconsin who went missing while on a business trip in northwest Missouri.

The remains were discovered Nov. 15 by a rancher in Hershey, Nebraska, inside a large, plastic tub full of dirt that had been in a stock trailer he purchased in Missouri.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said the remains had been identified as Justin Diemel’s.

Nicholas Diemel’s remains were found on a farm in rural Caldwell County which belonged to 25-year-old Garland Nelson.

Both identities were confirmed using dental records, the sheriff’s office said.

The brothers went missing in July after coming to Braymer to conduct business with Nelson on his cattle farm.

Nelson faces several charges in the deaths, including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of abandonment of a corpse, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, two counts of armed criminal action, tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Nelson remains jailed without bond.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the brothers’ deaths is ongoing with assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

