Human remains found in southwest Missouri prompt death probe

JOPLIN (AP) - Sheriff's deputies in southwest Missouri opened a death investigation after a surveyor found skeletal remains in a brushy, wooded area in north central Jasper County.

Jasper County Sheriff's spokesman Capt. Derek Walrod said the remains were reported to authorities at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Joplin Globe reports deputies were still collecting the remains about five hours later.

Walrod said the remains were not a complete skeleton, but were definitely human.

He said it was not known whether the remains were those of a male or female, or how long they had been there. Investigators were also trying to determine where the remains would be sent for forensic analysis.

Walrod said the exact location of the discovery was being withheld to preserve the integrity of the scene.