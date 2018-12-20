Human remains identified as woman missing for 2 years

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Human remains found in Montgomery County have been identified as Sussette Benhardt, who has been missing since June of 2016.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office found partial human skeletal remains Dec. 15 off Highway E, several miles northeast of Bellflower. The remains were identified as Benhardt on Wednesday.

According to a news release, several law enforcement organizations are continuing to search for the rest of the remains.

Benhardt was reported missing on June 22, 2016, after her husband was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office asks the public to respect the privacy of Benhardt's family as they grieve.