Human remains recovered near Gasconade River

Sunday, July 05, 2020
By: Matt McCabe, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Photo courtesy: Maries County Sheriff's Office

MARIES COUNTY - The Maries County Sheriff's Office recovered human remains near the Gasconade River on Sunday, according to a Facebook post.

In the post, the Sheriff's Office said, "It is unknown if foul play was involved, but I will keep the public informed the best I can."

 The Osage County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the recovery.

This is a developing story. KOMU 8 will provide updates as they become available. 

