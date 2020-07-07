Human remains recovered near Gasconade River
MARIES COUNTY - The Maries County Sheriff's Office recovered human remains near the Gasconade River on Sunday, according to a Facebook post.
In the post, the Sheriff's Office said, "It is unknown if foul play was involved, but I will keep the public informed the best I can."
The Osage County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the recovery.
This is a developing story. KOMU 8 will provide updates as they become available.
