Human trafficking survivor encourages others to speak up

COLUMBIA - A human trafficking survivor spoke in Columbia Sunday to help raise awareness about human trafficking. Misty Losinger spent 16 years in slavery in Portland, Oregon before escaping and moving to Missouri in hopes of restarting her life.

Losinger said she wants to raise awareness about human trafficking to help other people understand how important it is to fight for their human rights.

"Our first amendment is freedom of speech and we need to learn how to use it. Sometimes others don't know how to use it, so we need to help them be able to speak too," Losinger said.

After fighting for five years to put her oppressor in jail, Losinger won her case and her oppressor was sentenced to 30 years in prison. She said educating others about human trafficking will help other people get justice as well.

"Awareness is knowledge. The more knowledge that we share, the more knowledge that we spread... the more people are going to listen and open their eyes," she said.

The Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition welcomed fair trade vendors and local clothing boutiques to participate in it's "Freedom by Fashion" runway and awareness event.

The human trafficking hotline for central Missouri is (888)-3737-888