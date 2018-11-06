Humane Society Achieves Record Live Release Rate

COLUMBIA - The staff at the Central Missouri Humane Society has a lot to be happy about heading into the new year, as the organization achieved an 88% live release rate on dogs in 2013. In its year-end report, the shelter recorded an overall live release rate of 72%, an all time best for CMHS as the organization heads into its 71st year of operation.

The human society said the improved numbers are partially a product of the hard working staff.

"We are very proud of the commitment and dedication of our staff on behalf of our animals. We also are very appreciative of the community support," said Mary Pat Boatfield, CMHS executive director.

One factor in CMHS achieving the milestone can be attributed to the foster and rescue program. The shelter sent 936 cats, dogs, and small animals to rescues all over the U.S., obliterating their previous record of 797. In its annual report, the shelter also noted that the humane society spayed and neutered 2,956 animals through its low-cost clinic and adopted 2,167 pets.

Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to indicate the shelter's overall release rate was 72%, not 78% as the humane society had initially told KOMU 8 News.