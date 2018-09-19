Humane Society Celebrates Opening of New Facility

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society hosted an open house in celebration of the completion of the ZooToo Million dollar makeover renovations.

The event featured an open house of the new facilities, face painting, refreshments and a bounce house.

Families and Columbia, Mo. residents came to look at pets up for adoption. The Humane Society has cats, dogs, rabbits and birds ready to be taken home.

Columbia's "Zoo Too Girls" were at the event to show their appreciation for everyone's participation throughout their Zoo Too campaign.

"We'd just like to thank public for being so supportive of Zoo Too. Without them, it never would have happened. Everyone wearing their Blue for Zoo Too shirts, coming out at all the events... It's just really nice that Columbia could come together for this," Libby Burks, Zoo Too fundraiser, said.

Volunteers said the animals appear much happier in the new facilities.