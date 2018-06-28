Humane Society Donates Funds to Missouri Initiative

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Humane Society of the United States has contributed nearly $93,000 toward a Missouri initiative that would make it harder for state lawmakers to change voter-approved measures.

State Ethics Commission records show the contributions come after lawmakers this year repealed and replaced key parts of dog-breeding law passed by voters last November. The Humane Society of the United States had given more than $2 million toward the dog-breeding initiative and was not pleased when Missouri lawmakers so quickly changed it.



The latest initiative would require a three-quarters vote of the House and Senate -- instead of a simple majority -- to overturn most voter-approved measures. Supporters still need to gather enough signatures to qualify the initiative for the 2012 ballot.