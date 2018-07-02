Humane Society Gets Grant to Make Vets Into Foster "Parents"
COLUMBIA - The Pedigree dog food company's foundation announced Wednesday the Central Missouri Humane Society would receive one of ten nationwide grants to help find stray dogs permanent homes. The local Research Center for Human-Animal Interaction will share the $25,000 dollar grant. The duo plans to use the money to fund their new project, Veterans and Shelter Dogs, aimed at increasing dog adoptions.
Veterans and Shelter Dogs hopes to help veterans fighting post traumatic stress disorder symptoms as they re-integrate into civilian life.
With the program, veterans will be trained in caring for the dogs, and will then become foster parents training the dogs. Staff members at the humane society hope the training will help the dogs become accustomed to a family lifestyle, lessening stress when families come to adopt the dogs permanently.
The foundation chose 10 recipients with a total of 226,00 dollars to award.
