Humane Society goes to SE Missouri to Save Animals

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) - The Humane Society of Missouri is sending teams to southeast Missouri to help rescue and shelter pets endangered by flooding in the region.



An eight-member team will be sent to Poplar Bluff to search for animals and set up an emergency shelter with the capacity to hold at least 100 pets.



A two-person team also will go to a property near Caruthersville in Pemiscot County to rescue a stranded horse and possibly other animals. Humane Society officials say in a news release that the horse has been stranded for several days by rising water.



The state has named the Humane Society of Missouri as the lead animal welfare agency during disasters and other emergencies.