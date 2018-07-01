Humane Society Honors Volunteers at Annual Appreciation Night

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society acknowledged its many volunteers and fosters at its appreciation night on Tuesday.

Nearly 70 people were on hand at Boone Electric Cooperative to enjoy food, trivia, awards and prizes. Six cat fosters, six dog fosters, six volunteers and two transporters were presented with awards for their exceptional work from the past year.

CMHS continues to increase its rescue numbers from the previous year. 2013 saw a record 936 rescues. Foster and Rescue Coordinator, Jennifer Romesburg, said the program continues to grow but they couldn't do it without the help of their many volunteers, fosters and transporters. CMHS has more than 150 foster homes currently on their roster that assist in the rescue process.

"Tonight is all about giving back to the fosters and volunteers," Romesburg said.

Romesburg said the appreciation night also acts as a platform to attract new potential fosters. She said the Humane Society could always use more homes and volunteers. There are many ways to get involved in the program. Find out how by going to the CMHS website.