Humane Society Hosts 'Yappy Hour'

"It is pretty unusual and it does put a burden on us," admitted the society's Teal Alt. "But, our staff's come together and we've really made do with what we have to make sure that all these guys can find good homes."

A breeder near Kirksville couldn't take care of all its dogs, so it had to give them up. However, the dogs are healthy and many are pure-breds that have registration papers. But, they have not had much human contact, so it may be harder to find the right homes for them.

"We just want to set people up so that they have a successful adoption," explained Executive Director Patty Forister, "because it's very heartbreaking when they have to come back in a month because things didn't work out."

The society said the dogs need patient owners and homes without young children because the dogs need a consistent schedule.

"What would benefit these dogs is to go into a home that has an already social animal in the home," Alt added, "so they'd know that people are nice because they're going to take cues from the other dogs."

The Central Missouri Humane Society hopes to place all 41 dogs by next week, and it will hold an open house at Big Bear Boulevard from 5 p.m.-8 p-m. Friday for prospective owners to fill out applications for adoption.