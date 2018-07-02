Humane Society: Keep pets safe at Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Thanksgiving is a time when many overindulge, and the Humane Society of Missouri warns that dogs, cats and other pets can also become sick from what they eat over the holiday.

The Humane Society said even the smallest table scraps can be harmful to pets, who should never eat anything that are not used to.

Poultry and ham bones can be especially harmful. Chicken and turkey bones shatter easily and the shards can get caught in the pet's throat. Ham bones contain enough salt to cause an upset stomach for dogs and cats.

Some people pour fat drippings from a turkey pan on pet food as an added treat, but it can make the animals sick. Pumpkin can cause diarrhea.