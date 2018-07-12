Humane Society Overpopulated with Pets

Pat is a dog in a crowded situation with a wide open future.

"The dog took a liking to my grandson and he took a liking to him," David Kleindienst said. Dorothy and David Kleindienst signed Pat's adoption papers today.

"There's nothing like having an animal around that will greet you when you come home," Kliendienst said. Even their seven year old grandson understood Pat's fate.

"Grandma, if we don't adopt this dog they are going to put him to sleep... I mean deep sleep."

There are seven dogs at the Garrett Animal Shelter who are scheduled to die on Friday.

"It's hard when we can't give the animal a home and we have to have them put to sleep. Fulton has been expanding so much in recent years with the expansion the pet population has expanded and our shelter has not," Laura Schroer of the Garrett Animal Shelter said.

But the Callaway County Humane Society wants to change that. This week it proposed a plan for a new shelter at the Fulton City Council meeting. However, until those plans go through the shelter and the animals will have to rely on others like the Kleindienst's.

Under the city ordinance, the shelter can only keep the animals for three weeks before they have to be put to sleep. The facility can only hold about 25 dogs and eight cats total, and right now there's just not enough room for all the animals. The city-owned facility only has two employees, and they both say putting the seven animals to sleep is their last option. But with a yearly operating budget of $7,000 there's just not enough money and space to support so many animals.