Humane Society Rescues 30 Pugs

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Humane Society of Missouri and other authorities rescue 36 animals believed to be endangered on a breeder's property in southwest Missouri. The group said the owner could no longer care for the animals and voluntarily surrendered them. The rescue happened today on property near Collins. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department assisted. The rescued animals include 30 Pugs, both adults and puppies; two adult Boston Terriers; one adult Blue Heeler; two domestic rabbits and one cat. Some of the animals were thin, had eye problems and appeared to have upper respiratory infections. They will be cared for and housed at the Humane Society and will become available for adoption.