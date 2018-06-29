Humane Society Rescues Warren Co. Pets From Cold

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Sixteen dogs and cats left in the cold outside a Wright City home have been rescued the Humane Society of Missouri and could soon be placed for adoption.

The animal rescue group says the 13 dogs and three cats were abandoned in Warren County without access to heated shelter, water or food. The group was summoned after sheriff's deputies summoned to check on the property owner's well-being found the owner dead and the animals outside.

A disposition hearing to determine permanent custody of the dogs and is scheduled for Feb. 24 in Warrenton. The animals will be made available for adoption if custody is awarded to the Humane Society.