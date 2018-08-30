Humane Society to aid in pet rescues from Missouri floods

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Humane Society of Missouri has opened emergency centers for pets in two St. Louis-area locations where flooding is causing significant damage.

The centers will board pets of people who have been forced to evacuate after record flooding in the region. One is in Arnold, the other in Ballwin. Both are close to the Meramec River, where record crests are being recorded after more than 10 inches of rain fell during a three-day period.

Evacuees can also take pets to the Humane Society's headquarters in St. Louis for boarding.