Humane society uses promotion to combat overpopulation

COLUMBIA - Pink tags announcing a completed adoption hung from cages throughout the Central Missouri Humane Society this past weekend after adoption fees were reduced.

Facing overpopulation due to a recent increase in animal dropoffs, the shelter ran a special of 10 dollar adoption fees for adult dogs and kittens, with adult cats being free.

"We've been wanting a dog for a while," Ashley Drewel said. "We got online and saw several up here that we liked, so we came up here from Jefferson City."

The fee included a microchip, a spay or neuter procedure, a bag of food, a visit to the vet and coupons to local pet stores.

Volunteers of the shelter said they were pleased to see so many animals adopted. Seven-year-old Caroline Bruns has been volunteering with her mother since April. She said she was happy to see the animals finally find a family.

"I play with the kitties and puppies if they don't have a home, because nobody else can play with them if they don't have a home yet."

The humane society said the weekend special was successful. Potential adopters can expect discounts like this in the future whenever the shelter becomes overpopulated.