Humane society waives adoption fees for the weekend

1 week 5 days 10 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 6:36:00 PM CST December 06, 2019 in News
By: Isaac Jahns, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society is waiving adoption fees this weekend, just in time for the holiday season.

This is the sixth year in a row CMHS has waived fees for nearly all their animals. Cats of all ages and most dogs will be free to adopt; only puppies younger than six months are exempt.

CMHS associate director Michelle Casey said it's important for people to think ahead before they go through with getting a new pet as a gift.

"Adopting a pet is definitely a lifelong commitment. It's a big decision to make, so we try to encourage people to really be prepared to care for that pet throughout its lifetime, to make sure that you have the time and the finances," Casey said.

When a family gives up a pet originally bought as a gift, it's usually because the animal's personality doesn't match that of the family. Casey said CMHS works to match families with the right pet to avoid these situations.

"Whenever someone comes in to look at animals, they fill out an initial adoption survey. It's got some information about their lifestyle, how long they're gone, how many hours they work every day, if they're an active family, if they're a laid-back family, stuff like that," Casey said.

If you're looking for a new companion, Casey said it's best to ease into things.

"I always encourage people to come down to the shelter if they're considering adopting. Get to know some of our dogs, spend some time with our adoption counselors, and we really do work to match you with the right pet that's going to fit your lifestyle," Casey said.

Casey said the event was made possible by a grant from the ASPCA.

