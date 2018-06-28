Humane Society Warns of Heat Danger

ST. LOUIS (AP) - As the heat wave continues, the Humane Society of Missouri says it is receiving too many reports of dogs left in cars. Even with the window slightly open, pets can die from the heat of a parked car, even in a few minutes. Those who spot a pet in an unattended car are urged to call police or the Animal Abuse Hotline at 314-647-4400. The Humane Society says the animal should immediately be moved, if possible, to a shady spot, with cold water applied to its extremities. And a veterinarian should be consulted. Pet owners are also advised to make sure outdoor animals have fresh, clean water at all times and a shady place to rest. On hot days, leave the dog at home when you exercise.