Hundreds across mid-Missouri are impacted by power outages

COLUMBIA - Different electric companies are reporting hundreds of power outages across mid-Missouri.

Between 3 and 4 a.m. Wednesday, Boone Electric Cooperative reported 23 outages affecting more than 350 customers. As of 9 a.m. only six outages are reported, according to its website.

As of 10 a.m., Ameren reports 125 customers without service in the Mexico-area, more than 50 in the Moberly-area and more than 40 in the Lake of the Ozarks area.

Three Rivers Electric Cooperative reports a total of 6 outages impacting more than 270 customers in Franklin, Gasconade and Osage Counties.