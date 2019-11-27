Hundreds across mid-Missouri are impacted by power outages
COLUMBIA - Different electric companies are reporting hundreds of power outages across mid-Missouri.
Between 3 and 4 a.m. Wednesday, Boone Electric Cooperative reported 23 outages affecting more than 350 customers. As of 9 a.m. only six outages are reported, according to its website.
As of 10 a.m., Ameren reports 125 customers without service in the Mexico-area, more than 50 in the Moberly-area and more than 40 in the Lake of the Ozarks area.
Three Rivers Electric Cooperative reports a total of 6 outages impacting more than 270 customers in Franklin, Gasconade and Osage Counties.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - New research suggests that working Americans are getting less and less sleep, but emergency service providers are getting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — After four Sedalia families lost their homes to fire, the city is rallying around them to establish a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Prosecutors have charged a Camden County man with three counts of child molestation and four counts of statutory... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — More than 21,000 people in Missouri have been approved to use medical marijuana since enrollment began at... More >>
in
FULTON - A now former detention officer with the Boone County Sheriff's Office has been arrested on suspicion of possessing... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The NCAA responded to sharp criticism from MU after it announced the sanctions will stand against the athletic... More >>
in
MORGAN COUNTY - Prosecutors charged a man Tuesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for a deadly shooting that... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced a streamlined the AMBER Alert system this week. The new... More >>
in
CENTRALIA- Thunderstorms and high winds left nearly 25 homes without power late Tuesday night. Winds knocked down three power... More >>
in
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning to consumers TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods may... More >>
in
FERGUSON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal in a lawsuit questioning a Ferguson police... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Different electric companies are reporting hundreds of power outages across mid-Missouri. Between 3 and 4 a.m. Wednesday,... More >>
in
MARSHFIELD (AP) — A southwest Missouri man has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing his wife in 2015... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The day before Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day across the country and in mid-Missouri this year, it's also... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department has confirmed only one inmate was involved in a Monday night shooting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - If food is the ingredient that binds us together, then D'Auntre Prince knows how to make a connection.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Authorities searched a section of the Lamine River today for missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge, but the search... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -Mid-Missouri is expecting severe winds up to 60 mph starting early Wednesday morning. Sean Beller, a truck driver making... More >>
in