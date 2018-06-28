Hundreds claim damage after hail storm

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Hundreds of St. Louis-area residents are claiming damage following a hail storm this week.

A thunderstorm on Tuesday brought heavy rain, strong winds and, in some cases, hail to the region.

KMOX Radio reports that one insurance company, State Farm, has received at least 300 claims. About 80 percent of those claims are for hail-damaged vehicles, including about a dozen with damage so bad they are not drivable.

A spokesman expects the number to increase as people inspect their homes for damage.

Storm damage victims are encouraged to contact their insurance agent, and to keep all claim receipts for reimbursements.