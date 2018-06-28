Hundreds march to Ferguson police station

FERGUSON (AP) - Pounding rain and tornado watches aren't deterring hundreds of protesters outside police headquarters in the St. Louis suburb where 18-year-old Michael Brown was killed this summer.

Clergy members led several hundred people Monday during a march to police headquarters in Ferguson. Brown was unarmed when he was fatally shot by a police officer in August.

Protesters stayed for more than four hours, the same amount of time Brown's body was left in the street after he was killed. The march comes on the third straight day of organized protests in the area.

Organizers said several protesters, who were met by about 40 officers in riot gear, were arrested after intentionally walking past a police barricade.

Some protesters used a bullhorn to read the names of people killed by police nationwide.