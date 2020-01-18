Hundreds of Columbia customers without power after vehicle hits utility pole

COLUMBIA – The city of Columbia reporter hundreds of residents were without power Friday afternoon in east central Columbia, in the Benton-Stephens area.

The outage was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Friday after a truck hit a utility pole near Paris Road and College Avenue.

Columbia Water and Light posted on its Facebook page crews were trying to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Crews had to rebuild the damaged pole in icy, wet conditions near high-voltage lines.

Residents in the area said they didn’t know when their power was expected to come back on, but were starting to become concerned as the temperature in their houses dropped. The power was restored by 7 p.m. Friday.

Caleb Crite, an affected customer, said he was on his way to a friend’s house who had power, but worried for those who didn't have a place to go.

“I’m lucky to have a lot of friends I could ask like, ‘Hey can I come over and warm up?’ but some people don’t have that option,” Crite said.