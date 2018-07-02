Hundreds of Mid-Missouri Families Scramble To Win Easter Prizes

MOBERLY - Hundreds of families spent their Saturday afternoon at "The Great Hunt" in Moberly.

It's the nineteenth year of the event. Kids of all ages divided up by age groups to grab as much candy, eggs and prizes they could find. Some kids even went home with a new bike. The event also featured an easter skit and other performances.

The Family Life Fellowship hosted the event with the help of about 200 volunteers and donations from the community. Lead Pastor Vic Comstock said the church starts preparing for the hunt one year in advance.