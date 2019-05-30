Hundreds of Missouri roads closed by flooding

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation says more than 300 Missouri roads were closed as of Wednesday morning due to flooding.

“Every region of our state is affected by flooding,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT's Chief Safety and Operations Officer. “With flooding, road conditions can change rapidly, so it’s important for motorists to check the Traveler Information Map frequently.

Closures include, but are not limited to:

Interstate 29 at the Missouri/Iowa border due to flooding in Iowa

U.S. Route 54 at Louisiana

U.S. Route 36 near Chillicothe and Hamilton

I-29 traffic is being rerouted at U.S. Route 71 (mile marker 57). Motorists should expect delays and should choose a different route at their earliest possible turn-off point. I-29 detour information is as follows:

Kansas City area thru traffic - use I-35 to Iowa

St. Joseph area thru traffic - use U.S. Route 71 north

Local traffic is able to utilize I-29 to reach their homes and businesses by either going north on U.S. Route 71 and west on U.S. Route 59 or northbound I-229 to northbound I-29

MoDOT said all motorists should check on current road conditions in their areas and on their routes by consulting the Traveler Information Map and the Current Flood Information page on its website.

In addition to road closures, MoDOT said Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner train service has also been suspended until further notice.