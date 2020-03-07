Hundreds show up to Capitol to protest and praise library bill

2 hours 45 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, March 07 2020 Mar 7, 2020 Saturday, March 07, 2020 3:00:00 PM CST March 07, 2020 in News
By: Isabella Ledonne, KOMU 8 Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY - Drag performers and LGBTQ+ advocates gathered at the Capitol to protest a house bill that could prohibit drag performers from reading at children's story times in Missouri public libraries.

House bill 2044, the "Parental Oversight of Public Libraries Act," was proposed by Rep. Ben Baker.

It would prohibit "age inappropriate sexual material" in public libraries across the state. The bill describes age inappropriate material as, "any description or representation...of nudity, sexuality, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, or sadomasochistic abuse." Librarians who violate the act could be fined $500 and be imprisoned for up to one year. 

To protest HB 2044, dozens of drag performers held a storybook reading in front of the Capitol Building. Meanwhile, about a dozen supporters of the bill stood across the street holding signs that read, "American kids deserve better than drag."

Some bill supporters traveled from other states to attend the rallies. Brien James said he drove from Indiana to show his support for Rep. Baker's bill.

"We came in support of the measures to protect children," he said. "[This bill] is aimed at protecting children before they're old enough to do so."

Parents brought more than 50 children to the drag story time reading. Opponents of the bill said they created a line of rainbow umbrellas in front of the children to shield them from counter protestors.

The Parasol Patrol is an advocate group from Denver that traveled to Jefferson City to protest the bill. Pasha Eve, the group's co-founder, explained why it's important for children to interact with people who don't conform to gender stereotypes.

"We want to emphasize a love of reading and a love of learning to kids," Eve said. "It is a way to learn how to interact with different people from all different walks of life."

House bill 2044 is filed but has not been sent to committee yet.

More News

Grid
List

Washington University plans new neuroscience facility
Washington University plans new neuroscience facility
ST. LOUIS — Washington University in St. Louis has announced plans for a $616 million, 11-story building to house the... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, March 07 2020 Mar 7, 2020 Saturday, March 07, 2020 4:04:00 PM CST March 07, 2020 in News

Hundreds show up to Capitol to protest and praise library bill
Hundreds show up to Capitol to protest and praise library bill
JEFFERSON CITY - Drag performers and LGBTQ+ advocates gathered at the Capitol to protest a house bill that could prohibit... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, March 07 2020 Mar 7, 2020 Saturday, March 07, 2020 3:00:00 PM CST March 07, 2020 in News

Radiothon raises big bucks for MU Children's Hospital
Radiothon raises big bucks for MU Children's Hospital
COLUMBIA - The 14th annual Miracles for Kids Radiothon raised $243,384 for MU Health Care's Children's Hospital this week. ... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 8:42:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

Missouri expects to reflect Democratic mood in Tuesday vote
Missouri expects to reflect Democratic mood in Tuesday vote
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is taking its turn in the presidential race spotlight head of the state's Tuesday... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 7:44:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

True/False Film Fest impacts local businesses
True/False Film Fest impacts local businesses
COLUMBIA – The True/False Film Fest taking place through the weekend brings a lot of people to downtown Columbia, and... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 7:10:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

West Middle School in Columbia sees things through our eyes
West Middle School in Columbia sees things through our eyes
COLUMBIA - West Middle School hosted its second TEDx Talk on Friday. The talks allowed professionals and students to speak... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 4:32:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

Highway patrol seizes 11 pounds of marijuana, $80,000 in cash
Highway patrol seizes 11 pounds of marijuana, $80,000 in cash
KIRKSVILLE - The Adair County Prosecuting Attorney charged a man with felony delivery of a controlled substance, six counts of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 3:11:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

Moberly hosts rural emergency quarantine training amid coronavirus concerns
Moberly hosts rural emergency quarantine training amid coronavirus concerns
MOBERLY - While there are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Missouri, Moberly leaders are taking... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 3:00:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

MU police ask for help identifying people involved in February incident
MU police ask for help identifying people involved in February incident
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying individuals who were involved in an... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 2:53:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

Doctor urge patients with flu-like symptoms not to panic over coronavirus
Doctor urge patients with flu-like symptoms not to panic over coronavirus
COLUMBIA - So far, with no confirmed cases, Missouri is still in good shape in terms of novel coronavirus, or... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 2:45:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

Air Force crew likely caused Boone County sonic boom
Air Force crew likely caused Boone County sonic boom
BOONE COUNTY - Boeing said a booming noise heard, and felt, across Boone County Friday was a sonic boom. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 2:42:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Family of suspect killed during standoff says 'he thought his life was over'
EXCLUSIVE: Family of suspect killed during standoff says 'he thought his life was over'
COLUMBIA - Columbia police identified the man who died Thursday during a standoff and officer-involved shooting as 34-year-old Curtis Haas.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 2:29:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

New study shows mental illness could lead to memory loss
New study shows mental illness could lead to memory loss
A new British study suggests adults who experience depression and anxiety during early adulthood could lead to memory problems later... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 11:00:59 AM CST March 06, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Street closures coming during True/False parade
Street closures coming during True/False parade
COLUMBIA - Friday at the True/False Film Fest will bring street closures in the afternoon when the March March parade... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 3:40:00 AM CST March 06, 2020 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Witness details Columbia officer-involved shooting
EXCLUSIVE: Witness details Columbia officer-involved shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting in south Columbia Thursday evening. BREAKING: Assistant... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 9:37:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News

True/False film festival kicks off on Thursday night
True/False film festival kicks off on Thursday night
COLUMBIA - The 17th annual True/False film festival started Thursday night. 19 films played throughout the night across downtown.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 9:02:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News

TRUE/FALSE: Festival addresses preparations without former sponsor
TRUE/FALSE: Festival addresses preparations without former sponsor
COLUMBIA - The True/False Film Fest found itself needing another source of funding after cutting ties with one of its... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 8:00:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News

Local church avoids hugging, handshakes because of Coronavirus
Local church avoids hugging, handshakes because of Coronavirus
JEFFERSON CITY - Coronavirus has reached the United States and it's starting to push people to think ahead. First Presbyterian... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 6:46:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6pm 56°
7pm 53°
8pm 52°
9pm 50°