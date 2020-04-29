Hundreds without power in Mid-Missouri after Tuesday storms

MISSOURI - After a round of storms on Tuesday evening, 880 households have been left without power in Missouri.

The largest affected area appears to be in Morgan County, where there are currently 688 households without power. There are currently 83 without power in Moniteau County, 39 in Callaway County, and 11 in Boone County.

